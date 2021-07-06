Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,344. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

