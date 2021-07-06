Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $206,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218 in the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGIO opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

