Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Holdings Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock worth $1,970,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

