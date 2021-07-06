AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

