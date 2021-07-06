AGF Investments LLC Buys 473 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 133.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CF Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries by 954.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 96,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CF Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

