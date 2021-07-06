AGF Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 159.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 269.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 138,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $24,490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

