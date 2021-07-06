AGF Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,648 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,917 shares of company stock worth $2,598,975 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.