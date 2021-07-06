AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Shares of SWKS opened at $191.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

