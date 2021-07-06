AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,197 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

