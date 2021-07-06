AGF Investments Inc. Sells 3,476 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 49.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $200.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.90.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

