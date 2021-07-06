AGF Investments Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $533.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.93. The company has a market cap of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.