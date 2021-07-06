AGF Investments Inc. Invests $642,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of AIG opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

