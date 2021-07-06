AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NYSE STAG opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.42 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

