Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.52 on Monday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.