ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. AlphaValue raised ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

