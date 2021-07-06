AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after buying an additional 147,975 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

AGCO stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.37. 7,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

