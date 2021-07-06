Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $197.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.95.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,810. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $211.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

