adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
