adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $189.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.33.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.