adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €315.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €313.44 ($368.75).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €315.25 ($370.88) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €290.54.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

