adidas (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of adidas (FRA: ADS) recently:

7/6/2021 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($370.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/2/2021 – adidas was given a new €360.00 ($423.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €320.00 ($376.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €260.00 ($305.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/1/2021 – adidas was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – adidas was given a new €363.00 ($427.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – adidas was given a new €315.00 ($370.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – adidas was given a new €295.00 ($347.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €300.00 ($352.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €340.00 ($400.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – adidas was given a new €361.00 ($424.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of adidas stock traded down €1.35 ($1.59) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €315.25 ($370.88). The company had a trading volume of 244,854 shares. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €290.54.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

