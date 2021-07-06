Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 15.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 123.1% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 78,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 845.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 210,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.89. 214,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,773. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

