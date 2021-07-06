Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.49. 7,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. The company has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.40. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $305.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.