ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

