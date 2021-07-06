Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abcam in a research report issued on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCM. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24. Abcam has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $10,775,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $27,527,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

