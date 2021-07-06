ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

