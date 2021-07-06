AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

