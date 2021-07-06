ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 29 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 29 target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 28.50.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

