AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKFRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.