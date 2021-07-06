A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of A. O. Smith worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 51.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 134.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

