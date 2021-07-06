$94.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report $94.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.78 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $394.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.79. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,870,000.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.