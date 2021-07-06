$784.39 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce sales of $784.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.20 million to $798.67 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,150. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $73.24. 37,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

