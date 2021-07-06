$77.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $77.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.70 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $320.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $322.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $336.15 million, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $339.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Veritex by 33.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 77.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.