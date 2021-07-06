72,716 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,105,000 after purchasing an additional 152,581 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,894,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

