7,237 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.82.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

