723 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

