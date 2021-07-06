6,617 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.