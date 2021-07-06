6,429 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.