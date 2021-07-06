60,900 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,274,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,000,000.

Independence stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

