6,060 Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $84,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2,842.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $221,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000.

MLACU stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

