$561.57 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report sales of $561.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $580.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 20,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.