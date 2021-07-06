$554.13 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce sales of $554.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.10 million and the lowest is $547.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,010. Crocs has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

