4,876 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,860,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,472,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,933,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $964,000.

Athlon Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

