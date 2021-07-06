48,759 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.09% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000.

VAQC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

