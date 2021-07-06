4,672 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Veritone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Veritone by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of VERI opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $618.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.