3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

MMM stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,442. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.39. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

