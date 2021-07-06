$370,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $370,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $440,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 2,829,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.55.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

