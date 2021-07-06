300,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Purchased by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $498,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.