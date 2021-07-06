$272.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce sales of $272.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.