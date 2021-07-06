$272.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce sales of $272.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

