26,498 Shares in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $251,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRU opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.75. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

