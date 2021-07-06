24,820 Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

WPRT stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $793.75 million, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 2.19. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Westport Fuel Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

